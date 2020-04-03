Home

04/01/1938 - 03/30/2020 Emilie "Emily" Mae Hanvelt was born April 1, 1938. She passed into glory on March 30, 2020, 2 days prior to her 82nd birthday. Due to the Coronavirus and travel issues at this time we can not plan her memorial service. She is being cremated and her ashes will rest with her mother and brother Larry in Joshua Tree in California. We hope to hold a memorial service in California in a few months and will notify her friends when we can schedule a date.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2020
