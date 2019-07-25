Home

March 21, 1947 - July 14, 2019 EMILY LEE FRANKLIN, age 72, known by her friends as "Chico" and her family as "Chedo", passed away in peace & comfort on July 14, 2019 in her Indian Wells, California home after her short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born and raised in Honolulu, HI up until 1974 when she relocated to California with her husband and two daughters. She is survived by her husband, Dave; daughter, Roxsann and as "she would say", her favorite son-in-law, Eric; daughter, Cheyenne; 2 granddaughters, Alexis and Cassidy (Our Mema welcomed everyone with open arms & treated them as if they were family "Ohana"), and 2 great grandchildren, Aspen and Bohdi; all of Riverside, CA. She will be missed by everyone for her generosity, big heart and contagious smile. Family & friends of Chico, please contact Diane at 951-840-7473 for time & location to honor her Celebration of Life to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14th. WL00207040-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 25, 2019
