EMMA JEAN MONTGOMERY
June 24, 1928 – April 3, 2019
Emma "Jean" Montgomery, 90, beloved wife, mother of two, grandmother to two, and great-grandmother to five, passed away from pulmonary failure brought on by pneumonia on April 3, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona, where she had resided at the home of her daughter since May of 2017. She was greatly loved by all who knew her as a sweet, kind, fun, and loving person.
Jean was a successful real estate agent for Brubaker & Culton Real Estate in Hemet, CA, after her husband, Joe Montgomery, was transferred there to manage the brand new JC Penney store at the mall. In 1987, they both retired, and shortly after, moved to Redding, CA to join family members there. Joe preceded her into heaven on September 11, 2007.
Cremation and memorial services are being handled by Lakeshore Mortuary in Mesa, AZ (480-838-5639). For Jean's full obituary and information regarding her two memorial services, please log onto www.LakeshoreMort.com and scroll down to the Recent Obituaries section. Then click on Jean's picture to access her web page.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 9, 2019