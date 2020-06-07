ERIC CLARK COLLINS 55, passed away in Moreno Valley, CA April 29, 2020. He was born May 20, 1964 and graduated from Riverside Poly HS in 1982. Eric loved playing guitar and was active in Indian Guides and LL baseball. Eric was a plumber and worked in his father's business, Oliver Collins Plumbing at a young age. Eric was preceded in death by parents Oliver and Marlene Collins and survived by his son Eric Collins Jr, granddaughter Aurora Collins and two sisters Marla (Ed) Allen and Elizabeth (Darryl) Doughty. Due to COVID-19, memorial service to be held at a later date.





