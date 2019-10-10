|
Erika Marie-Luise (Bracklow) Kay October 19, 1930 - September 27, 2019 Erika Marie-Luise (Bracklow) Kay passed away unexpectedly and peacefully after a brief illness on Friday, September 27, 2019. Erika was born in Veckerhagen, Germany on October 19, 1930 to her late parents Hermann Paul Bracklow and Pauline Luise (Louise) Bracklow Murrello. She lived in Germany through her teenage years. Erika was quite proud of becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1957. She resided in Torrance, CA where she was joined by her mother and brother, Ronald Bracklow. Erika married Arthur E. Rader, and had a daughter, Pamela. In the 1960s they moved to Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia and spent several years in Arabia. After Erika returned to the U.S., she worked for Lufthansa Airlines, then was co-owner of U.S. Monetary. Later, she obtained her real estate and broker licenses which led her to starting her own business Independent Broker Consultants. Her final years were spent as a commercial Property Manager in Corona, CA. It was during this time which brought her the most joy of her lengthy and diverse employment career. She cherished her innumerable deep friendships which she made through her businesses, as Property Manager, her residence at Casa Grande Senior Apartments, fellowship at Presence of the Lord Christian Church, medical care by Jasmine Leong, M.D., and activities in the Corona community. Erika is survived by her brother, Ron, and his wife, Chona, of Windsor, CA; her daughter, Pam Phelan and husband, Jim, of Albuquerque, NM; grandsons Ryan, and Sean, and his wife Eden; nephews Gregorio and Matthew, and niece Gloria. Erika will be remembered for her love of all things German and sharing her memories and stories about Germany, family, music and books. She will also be remembered for her relentlessness and tireless work ethic. Per Erika's wish cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made in Erika's name to the Presence of the Lord Christian Church, 1655 E. Sixth Street, Suite B-1, Corona, CA 92879. Wir lieben dich und warden dich immer sehr vermissen.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 10, 2019