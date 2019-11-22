|
|
ERNEST WAYNE LEONARD On October 29, 2019, Ernest Wayne Leonard passed away at the age of 77 in his home in the Ojai Valley. Wayne is survived by his wife, Romie; three sons Vance, Lorenzo and Jeremy; four granddaughters Jessica, Ashlyn, Jayde and Lola; sisters Muriel Lavender and Marilyn Lyon; and brother Don Straney; as well as much more family, friends and associates. Wayne would visit the family farm near Plattsmouth, Neb., during the summers of his childhood. He was tasked with feeding the cattle, so he would drive the truck to the field, put it in granny gear and jump into the bed to throw out the hay. High school is where he homed in on the need to work with his hands. He took wood shop and made his own instruments. He started a car club, the Rickshaws, with a couple of buddies, and designed the logo the club still uses today. He valued his time in the Navy and was a brigade commander in Boot Camp. After he was honorably discharged due to a knee injury, he entered the Peace Corps. and was sent to West Cameroon. His time in the Peace Corps. was cut short due to his father's passing. He graduated from Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah with a bachelor's degree in economics and minor in theology. He met Romie in 1974, and they shortly moved to Oregon where they spent 7 years in the woods with their two pit bulls, Spike and Dike. He leaves a carpentry legacy, Fine Carpentry Inc., for his boys, Lorenzo and Jeremy to keep the hardwood flooring business going. Wayne valued honesty, courtesy, and general respect for his fellow man. If you showed him these, then he treated you the same. We will honor him with family and friends at Soule Park in Ojai, Site Area 2 (where he used to play horseshoes), on Friday, Nov. 29 between 11a.m. and 5p.m. This time is for anyone and everyone whose life was impacted by knowing Wayne.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 22, 2019