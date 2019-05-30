April 5, 1944 - May 16, 2019 Ernest Reyes Avila passed away on May 16, 2019, at his home in his sleep. He was the only child of Amador & Lupe Avila, and beloved father to his only daughter Crystal Guadalupe Avila Equihua, he had 4 glorious grandchildren who he adored Max Emiliano Equihua, Nathan Daniel Equihua, Ernesto Adrian Equihua, and Arina Grace Equihua. He loved his cars and working on cars whether it was his own or friends. He belonged to the Old Farts Racing Club and loved having breakfast with his friends every Friday morning at the Golden Ox Restaurant. He will be truly missed by so many. The services will be Thursday, May 30th Rosary will begin at 6:00 pm at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary and morning mass on Friday, May 31st at St. Thomas Church on Jackson St. at 9:00 am followed by a Cruz around Fairmount Park then to be laid to rest at Olivewood Cemetery. WL00201380-image-1.jpg Published in Press-Enterprise on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary