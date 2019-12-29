|
|
ERNESTINA B. "TINA" ORTIZ Born May 5, 1937 Nashville, North Carolina Passed away December 20, 2019 Tina was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Marshall J Ortiz. Beloved mother of 10 children: Marshall Jr., Addie, Margaret, Rebecca, Peter, Gabriella, and Daniel (living); Christina, Mark, and Paul (deceased); daughter of Jerry Battle (deceased) and Addie Brodie (deceased). Tina had four brothers and sisters. Tina has many grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. Raised in Manhattan, NY, Tina had been a resident of Wildomar and Lake Elsinore, CA since the 1950s. Tina had several jobs including Medical Transcriptionist and Head Start Teacher. She graduated with degrees from University of California, Riverside, and the University of Redlands in order to teach Special Education, all while raising and not missing her children's school and sporting events. For 35 years Tina taught Special Education, for the County of Riverside and schools within the Lake Elsinore, Perris, and Val Verde School Districts. Tina loved her students and lived to take them to Special Olympics and many other attractions in Southern California. A fierce advocate for her students, she continually worked hard to ensure her "kids" received a proper education, enjoyed recreation, and participated in sports and activities like all other children. An excellent cook, Tina mastered canning fruit/jams, making southern dishes and Mexican food. Tina loved to crochet blankets, make/collect quilts, and make Christmas wreaths. Tina fired, glazed, and painted her own ceramics. Her later years were spent collecting cacti and succulents, playing bingo, and watching her favorite horror movies with her grandchildren. She will be missed. SERVICES: All Services will be Thursday, January 2, 2019. Viewing 8:30am, Memorial Service 9:30am at Miller-Jones Mortuary Chapel, 26770 Murrieta Rd, Sun City (Menifee) CA. 92586. Interment 12pm at Laurel Cemetery, 42800 Ivy St, Murrieta, Ca 92562.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019