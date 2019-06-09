ERNESTINE ELEANOR MERCADO

Ernestine Eleanor Mercado passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Hemet, CA. She was born to the late Leonard and Virginia (Castro) Flores, on Saturday, August 6, 1921 in San Fernando, CA.

Ernestine was married to the love of her life, David Mercado, for 32 years before his passing in 2001. Her family described her as loving, caring and a kind soul who loved to be around her family which included her many nieces and nephews and her church family at Valle Vista Baptist Church.

Her two most favorite things were the Dodgers and trips to Laughlin. She spent many hours doing jigsaw puzzles. Also enjoyed traveling which included road trips and cruises. When she was still able, she loved working in the garden. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.

Ernestine was blessed with two daughters, Anita Gonzales and Benita Lucero; 5 amazing grandchildren, Mark (Kim) Gonzales, Christy (Scott) Tilley, Tami (Ernie) Kluck, Eric Lucero and Traci (John) Lucero; and 6 loving great-grandchildren. Ernestine was preceded in death by her husband David Mercado, her son Frederic Mercado, her son-in-law Fred Gonzales and great-grandson Ryan Kluck.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 4:00 PM, at Miller-Jones Mortuary, located at 1501 W. Florida Ave, Hemet, CA 92543. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:01 AM at Riverside National Cemetery Staging Area #5, located at 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92518. Published in Press-Enterprise on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary