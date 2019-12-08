The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
ERNESTO TUAZON
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine
2858 9th Street
Riverside, CA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine
2858 9th Street
Riverside, CA
Interment
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
4414 14th Street
Riverside, CA
ERNESTO C. TUAZON October 20, 1940 - November 29, 2019 Ernesto Tuazon passed away on November 29, 2019 at the age of 79. Ernie was born on October 20, 1940 in Bay, Laguna, Philippines. He earned his BS degree in Sugar Technology from the University of the Philippines Los Banos in 1961, and his PhD in Chemistry from Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA in 1971. He was a Research Chemist at the Air Pollution Research Center at University of California Riverside from 1975-2011. Ernie is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Polygena Tejada Tuazon; his daughter Theresa Glenna Alexander, son-in-law Gerald Alexander, and grandchildren Austin and Anya Alexander of Irvine, CA; his sisters Carmelita of Chevy Chase MD and Teresita Arcigal of Manila, Philippines; and brothers Renato of Riverside, CA, Baltazar and Benjamin of the Philippines. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine in Riverside, CA on Monday, December 9 at 10 AM, followed by a Committal Service at Evergreen Memorial Park in Riverside at 11:30 AM. Memorial donations in honor of Ernie may be sent to Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine, 2858 Ninth Street, Riverside, CA 92507. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY, Funeral Directors 951-683-7410
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 8, 2019
