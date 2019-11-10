|
ESTHER BELL BEATTY PRICHARD Esther Bell Beatty Prichard passed away on November 2, 2019. At age 98, Esther had been blessed with a charmed life that started with humble beginnings in Dawson, Pa. as the first of six children, and was fulfilled with many treasures and travels, interests and friends through seven decades of family life in Corona. Esther was the daughter of JC and Jane Bell Beatty. Jane and family came into America in 1892 via the Port of Philadelphia en route to settling first in the Banksville section of Pittsburgh. The family lived in western Pennsylvania where her father (the Rev. Ralph Bell) was a Methodist minister. She grew up and married JC, who worked for the post office and the railroad, and became a taxi driver in Washington D.C. after the family moved there in the late 1930s. There, Esther worked in a movie theater and for the phone company and met her husband-to-be, Dr. John (Jack) Prichard, in the choir at Petworth Methodist Church. After marrying, they moved west for Jack to pursue his medical career, first in Phoenix and later Riverside and Corona. During the 1950's, Esther and Jack were building career and family, with moves back and forth to Maryland and Corona, also Oklahoma City and Bedford, Pa. In 1959, they finally settled in Corona, buying a new tract house which is still in the family, at the then-edge of the orange groves below Magnolia Avenue. Here, Esther plunged into life with gusto. She shepherded her children, Jane, John and Suzanne, through school, scouts, sports, church, music and dance lessons. She volunteered at the hospital, polls and library and did other charity work. She received an Associate of Arts degree from Riverside City College. She was a charter member of the Boy's Club Auxiliary. She and Jack had a fun social life, from Bridge, Hearts and Scrabble to tennis to Tophatters and the Corona Community Concert Association. Friends were always coming and going, playing music or discussing politics and philosophy over a spread of Esther's treats. Esther may hold a few superlatives, including the longest Christmas card list, the oldest woman to bicycle from Corona to the beach and the most longstanding member of Corona United Methodist Church, dating back to Jan. 23, 1955. Esther had many fervent interests: reading; cooking, embroidery, movie stars, magazines, gardening and her dog R'ang Si Rogs. Her research/record-keeping and grammar/spelling skills were unparalelled, as exemplified in more than 20 photo albums, travel diaries, her meticulously labeled stemware collection and list books aplenty. She loved nature, especially a rainy day, the snow of the San Bernardino Mountains or Alaska, the ocean near her beach house on Balboa Island, the birds and palm trees at her retirement apartment at Valencia Terrace and the "Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow" plant in her own front yard. Her favorite book was "Little Women." She was famous for being a walking encyclopedia of songs, in which she knew and sang (beautifully) every old song from "I've Been Workin' on the Railroad" to "The Street Where you Live" to "I've Grown Accustomed to Your Face": hymns, carols, show tunes, popular songs -- she knew them all. Esther was one of a fading breed -- an "old Coronan"; "the Moral Generation." A lover of biographies, her own would be written around the fruits of the Holy Spirit: Love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance." (The Holy Bible, Romans 8: 22-23) Esther was preceded in death by her husband and parents, and siblings Ralph and Jack Beatty, Polly Mears, Emily Rhodes and Marjorie Williams. She is survived by her children Jane Sophia Szabo, Dr. John S. Prichard, and Suzanne Prichard along with daughter-in-law Michelle Broneau Prichard and sons-in-law Dezso Szabo and Travis Kane. She is also survived by grandchildren John (Jake) Prichard, Anne Prichard with her husband Robert (Bob) Buckstaff, Alicia Auleta, Michael Auleta, Steven Auleta, Joseph Prichard Szabo, Rose Esther Emma Szabo, and her great grandchildren Scarlett Jane, Emilia, and Theodor Kane. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Corona United Methodist Church, 2880 California Ave., followed by a reception/celebration of life at Eagle Glen Golf Club, 1800 Eagle Glen Parkway, Corona.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2019