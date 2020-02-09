The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 689-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Chavez Gomez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Chavez Gomez Obituary
Age 98, passed away, peacefully, on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1921 in Betteravia, CA to Pablo & Maria Ch vez. In 1942 she married Manuel J. Gomez. Esther worked as a Citrus Packer for LVW Brown estate & later retired from ER Carpenter. She is survived by two daughters: Elvia M. Gomez & Sylvia Gomez Bleck; six grandchildren: Melina Mata, Nicholas Arellano, Victoria Arellano, Bianca Duran, Anthony Duran & Victor Duran; & two precious great-granddaughters: Valentina Vargas & Serena Rodriguez. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 12th, commencing with a viewing from 11am to 12pm followed by mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine, 2858 9th St, Riverside, CA 92507.Burial service to follow at Olivewood Memorial Cemetery, 3300 Central Ave, Riverside, CA 92506. A reception will be held at Zacatecas Cafe at 2:30pm at 3767 Iowa Ave, Riverside, CA 92507. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arlington Mortuary
Download Now