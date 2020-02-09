|
Age 98, passed away, peacefully, on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1921 in Betteravia, CA to Pablo & Maria Ch vez. In 1942 she married Manuel J. Gomez. Esther worked as a Citrus Packer for LVW Brown estate & later retired from ER Carpenter. She is survived by two daughters: Elvia M. Gomez & Sylvia Gomez Bleck; six grandchildren: Melina Mata, Nicholas Arellano, Victoria Arellano, Bianca Duran, Anthony Duran & Victor Duran; & two precious great-granddaughters: Valentina Vargas & Serena Rodriguez. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 12th, commencing with a viewing from 11am to 12pm followed by mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine, 2858 9th St, Riverside, CA 92507.Burial service to follow at Olivewood Memorial Cemetery, 3300 Central Ave, Riverside, CA 92506. A reception will be held at Zacatecas Cafe at 2:30pm at 3767 Iowa Ave, Riverside, CA 92507. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020