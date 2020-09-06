1/
Esther Rodriguez
January 11, 1936 - August 24, 2020 We are profoundly saddened to announce the passing of our beautiful sister, mother, and grandmother. Esther was born in Riverside, CA and lived there most of her life. She found love when she met David Rodriguez Sr. (deceased); together they had five children-David Jr. (deceased), Ruby Lopez, Rudy (deceased) (Lydia), Anna Rubidoux, and Arlene Rodriguez. Soon there were grandchildren-Yvette, Monette, Michael Jr., Rudy, Tommy, Marisa, Albert, Danielle, Elijah, Maggie, and Shawn. She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Esther had a special relationship with her siblings, as the oldest of eight children. They include Rudy, Dora, Ramona, Henry, Beatrice, Mary, and Arthur. David and Esther were deeply involved in their church and instilled a great love for Jesus in their children and their families. Esther had a special place in the hearts of all who met her. She loved meeting her neighbors at Brandon Place and showing off her beautiful patio garden and roses. We often teased Esther because each time she met someone new she would always ask for their address-but would never do anything with all those addresses! The family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be sent to Victory Home of Hemet, 47552 CA-74 Highway, Hemet, CA 92544. There will be a viewing at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary (7944 Magnolia Ave., Riverside) on September 10 from 1-3 with an outdoor service following.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
7944 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
9516881221
