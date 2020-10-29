1/1
Ethel Talbott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 18, 1921 - October 22, 2020 Ethel Talbott, 99, of Bedford, KY, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the River Terrace Health Campus in Madison, IN. She was born on October 18, 1921 in Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA, the daughter of the late Elmo Proctor and May Wright Proctor. She had retired from the Riverside California School System as a Secretary in the Principles Office. After moving to Kentucky she became a member of the Carrollton Christian Church and the Red Hat Society in Carrollton. She is survived by a daughter Milly and her husband AL Fernald of Bedford, KY, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Robert Brock and her second husband Paul Talbott; a daughter Renita Kulhanek, five sisters: Nona Rosenberg, Mildred Rook, Stella Rook, Alma Black and Mary Huff, and a brother Alfred Proctor. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Carrollton Christian Church with the Rev. Tammie Douglas officiating the service. Visitation will be from 1:30 P.M. 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Carrollton Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at: www.tandyecklerrileyfuneralhome.com (502)732-4436


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
(502) 732-4436
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved