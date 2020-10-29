October 18, 1921 - October 22, 2020 Ethel Talbott, 99, of Bedford, KY, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the River Terrace Health Campus in Madison, IN. She was born on October 18, 1921 in Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA, the daughter of the late Elmo Proctor and May Wright Proctor. She had retired from the Riverside California School System as a Secretary in the Principles Office. After moving to Kentucky she became a member of the Carrollton Christian Church and the Red Hat Society in Carrollton. She is survived by a daughter Milly and her husband AL Fernald of Bedford, KY, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Robert Brock and her second husband Paul Talbott; a daughter Renita Kulhanek, five sisters: Nona Rosenberg, Mildred Rook, Stella Rook, Alma Black and Mary Huff, and a brother Alfred Proctor. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Carrollton Christian Church with the Rev. Tammie Douglas officiating the service. Visitation will be from 1:30 P.M. 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Carrollton Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at: www.tandyecklerrileyfuneralhome.com
