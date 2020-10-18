Eugene Allen Rasmussen was born in Harlan, Iowa on October 12, 1948 and passed away in Moreno Valley, California on October 1, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Evelyn "Penny" Rasmussen; 2 sons Andy & Jeff "Duffy"; two daughters Kristin & Cynthia; 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Eugene, a Vietnam Veteran, proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was discharged as a Petty Officer third class. He then went on to work as a Probation Officer in Riverside County for almost 40 years. His hobbies included reading James Patterson novels, taking trips to Laughlin, going on cruises, and rooting for the Raiders. Eugene was a great guy and enjoyed making others laugh. He was known for often telling bad dad jokes. His strong character, caring heart, and faith-filled spirit will be missed. A viewing will be held at The Grove Community Church in Riverside on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the service to immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. Military honors will take place at Riverside National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m., following the services. EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114 www.evans-brownmortuary.com/obituaries