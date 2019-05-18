Home

EUGENE GLEN HARLOW
 Gene died at the age of 79. He was born in Riverside, CA. He died May 4, 2019. He was a faithful husband for 59 years. Eugene is survived by his wife Donna; his three children Mark, Robert and Rhonda; his brother David and many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He was a member of the Harvest Christian Fellowship for many years. He also coached baseball at Reid Park. He loved his family and his church and having fun. He will be missed - until we meet again. Service will be held at Harvest Christian Fellowship on Wednesday, May 29 at 11am.
Published in Press-Enterprise from May 18 to May 19, 2019
