EUGENE "GENE" RHEINGANS

Age 77, of Hemet, California, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda, California.

Born Saturday, May 17, 1941 in Hemet, California, he was the son of the late Joseph Rheingans and the late Helen Rheingans. He was the husband of Rosemary Rheingans, whom he was married to for nearly 56 years.

Gene had a passion for farming and he loved to watch his crops grow. He was a hard-working man who farmed his land right up to the day when he was hospitalized.

Gene was a gentleman. He was kind, caring, patient, generous and would talk to anyone. He enjoyed traveling the world and spending quality time with family and friends.

Surviving are wife, Rosemary Rheingans; sons, Brian Rheingans, Joshua Rheingans and Jason Rheingans; brothers, Carl Rheingans and David Rheingans; sister, Joan McClintock; and 7 grandchildren, Nicole, Dylan, Sydnie, Haylie, Bryce, Tucker and Elleanore.

A Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 10 at Miller-Jones Mortuary Hemet located at 1501 West Florida Avenue, Hemet, California. A reception will follow the service in the Miller-Jones Ramona Room. A graveside service will be held at San Jacinto Valley Cemetery at 2:30 PM on Friday, May 10. Published in Press-Enterprise on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary