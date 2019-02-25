The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Weaver Mortuary and Crematory
1177 BEAUMONT AVE
Beaumont, CA 92223
(951) 845-1141
For more information about
Eugene Hawkins
More Obituaries for Eugene Hawkins
Eugene S. Hawkins

Eugene S. Hawkins Obituary
EUGENE S. HAWKINS
April 25, 1927 to February 10, 2019
 Eugene Hawkins passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was born on 4/25/27 in Quitman, Georgia. After graduation from Quitman HS in 1944 he joined the Navy and was in the aviation training program. He attended Georgia Tech and received an MS in Engineering in 1950. He married Lorraine Burch in 1949 and they had 4 children. He spent over 20 years raising the family in Villa Park, Ca. At that time he was working at Rockwell International as an aerospace engineer and was part of the team that worked on the Mars Rover. He was very proud of this accomplishment. He was a master gardener and always had a vegetable garden and fruit trees, winning awards at the county fair. Eugene also enjoyed woodworking and completed multiple furniture projects. He will be missed deeply by his family and by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his wife and son. He is survived by Deborah (Rick), Judy (Brian), Laura (James), as well as grandchildren Tammy, Nicole, Ricky, Joel,Kari, Samantha and great grandson Logan. Services are being held at Weavers Mortuary in Beaumont on March 1 at 10:30am.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2019
