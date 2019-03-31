Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Sauceda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Lee Sauceda

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eva Lee Sauceda Obituary
EVA LEE SAUCEDA
 Age 74, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Greeley, CO. She was born May 22, 1944 in Cody, WY to John and Ruth (Stanley) Kozlowski. She lived in California and worked as a secretary in a law office.
Survivors include her children: Kimmi (Chris) Brown, Andy and Bobby Munoz and Frank Cruz; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12 noon at Bridge Church, 9904 Bloomington Ave., Bloomington, CA. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.