|
|
EVA LEE SAUCEDA
Age 74, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Greeley, CO. She was born May 22, 1944 in Cody, WY to John and Ruth (Stanley) Kozlowski. She lived in California and worked as a secretary in a law office.
Survivors include her children: Kimmi (Chris) Brown, Andy and Bobby Munoz and Frank Cruz; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12 noon at Bridge Church, 9904 Bloomington Ave., Bloomington, CA. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 31, 2019