|
|
6/23/2009 - 7/13/2019 Evan Alexander Fuentes, 10, of Temecula, CA, passed away in a rollover RV accident on 7/13/19 in Casa Grande, AZ. He was traveling with his father and grandparents to join his mother, and older brother Jonny who had made the US National Football team, in Texas where Jonny was attending practices to play in the Middle School Bowl Game series on Team Valor. Evan, also known affectionately as "E" was born 6/23/09 in Sacramento, CA and lived his first 3 years of life in Elk Grove, CA. He was an incoming 5th grade student at Helen Hunt Jackson Elementary in Temecula, CA where he had attended school since Kindergarten. He had attended preschool at Rancho Christian where he and his family attend services. E enjoyed many activities over his 10 years of life including Parkour at Freedom in Motion Gym, T-Ball with Temecula Little League, Soccer with Temecula Valley Soccer Association, Gymnastics at SCEGA, Flag Football with Friday Night Lights, and Flag and Tackle Football with Temecula Valley Pop Warner. Most of all, Evan loved nature, being outdoors, hiking and camping. He was a Cub Scout with Temecula Pack 337, who just earned his Webelos rank. He was looking forward to completing his Arrow of Light and along with the rest of his den, joining his big brother in Troop 384 in February. Evan's love for his brothers and family was apparent in everything he did and he was a young man who truly lived by the Scout Oath and Law. He'll be remembered for his loving disposition and funny nature. Evan is survived by his mother, Charmain Fuentes, 42, father, Myke Fuentes, 47, and brother Jonathan (Jonny) Fuentes, 13, of Temecula, CA; his brother Chance Serrano, 29, of Gilroy, CA; his brother Tylor Fuentes, 26, of Newport Beach, CA; and his brother Jacob Fuentes, 25, and sister-in-law Sarah (Denny) Fuentes, 25, of Sacramento, CA. Evan is also survived by his grandparents, Derek and Lykke Smith of Temecula, CA; Joseph and Doreen Fuentes of Los Banos, CA; his great-grandmothers Jan Smith of Freedom, CA and Lykke Jensen of Temecula, CA; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family members and friends, including his best friend Shea. Services will be held on Saturday, August 31st from 10:30am - 1:00pm at Rancho Community Church, Central Campus Sanctuary. All who knew and loved Evan are invited to attend. Flowers may be sent to Rancho Community Church. Rancho Community Church 31300 Rancho Community Way, Temecula, CA 92592 951-303-6789
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 16, 2019