1921 - 2020 Evelyn was born in San Diego, CA in 1921 to Carl (USN) and Winnie Herrick. Evelyn passed away 5/30/20 in Hemet, CA, where she and her husband John Kenneth Worrell moved from San Diego in 1988. She was preceded in death by husband John Kenneth, granddaughter Tana Michelle Caldwell of Vernal, UT and son-in-law Brian Chachere of Jacksonville, OR. Evelyn retired after 21 years with the City of San Diego City Clerk's office and City Manager's office. She was a member of the Hemet BPOE Elks Lodge #1740 where she was a Greeter and enjoyed the activities at the Elks and Colonial Country Club, where she lived. She leaves 3 daughters: Sheryle W. Miner (Richard) of Caldwell, ID, Janice K. Manietta of Hemet, CA, Elaine Chachere of Medford, OR; 5 grandchildren Laura Miner Gallegos (Robert) El Cajon, CA, Kenneth Miner (Shannon) Salmon, ID, Kasi Carter of Vernal, UT, Stephen Shapery (Julie) San Diego, CA, Mark Manietta of Hemet, CA; 17 great grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Evelyn loved her family, friends, traveling, dancing, shoes and her cat "Baby". Private burial will be held at Riverside National Cemetery where she will rest with husband John Kenneth. In lieu of flowers please remember Evelyn by making a donation to the Ramona Animal Shelter, 690 Humane Way, San Jacinto CA 92582. "Life is not always a party but while we are here, we may as well dance."





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store