Evelyn Marie (Pollock) Schelske Sadler Evelyn Marie (Pollock) Schelske Sadler went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2020 in Riverside, California. Evelyn was born in Delaware, Ohio to parents Otho H. and (Elizabeth) Marie Pollock on August 29, 1929. Growing up in Delaware, Evelyn participated in the farm life with her parents, two brothers, and two sisters, and graduated from Willis High School in 1947. After a year at Ohio Wesleyan University, Evelyn joined family members in the Los Angeles area where she enrolled in a business college, then worked as a secretary for eight years until she met her future husband. She married Paul Robert (Bob) Schelske near his hometown in Presho, South Dakota. Evelyn and Bob lived in South Dakota for three years, but were drawn back to Southern California and settled in Riverside where they raised their two children, Brian Robert Schelske (1960-2020) and Sherri Leigh (Schelske) Leuty. When Evelyn's husband, Bob passed of heart complications and cancer in 1982, Evelyn was drawn back to her secretarial career. She then worked for Riverside County for about 14 years. During this time, Evelyn, who had always enjoyed being around people and dancing, regularly attended polkas and other organized dancing events in the Riverside area. Through these dancing events, she met fellow dance and casino enthusiast, Edward Sadler. They married in 1995 and remained married until his death in 2005. Evelyn is survived by her daughter Sherri (Schelske) Leuty; her granddaughters Sarah Joy (Schelske) Shrader and Amber Leuty; her six great-grandchildren, Hailey, Jordyn, Kayla, Jeremiah, Edward and Grayson; and her sister, Carrie Lou (Pollock) Kiefer of Scottsdale, AZ. Evelyn will be greatly missed by her family and friends. As a result of the COVID-19 virus, services will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery at a later date. Any remembrances should be made in the form of donations to the American Diabetes Association in memory of Evelyn and her son, Brian, who struggled with diabetes his entire life. To make a memorial donation, contact the ADA directly at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or via the mail: www.diabetes.org/donate/by-mail. Arrangements are entrusted to Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary (951) 688-1221 Please visit www.achesonandgraham.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 9, 2020.