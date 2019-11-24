|
|
FANNIE BELL MAKINSON Age 100, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, formerly of Riverside, California, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born February 17, 1919 in Stuart, Oklahoma, growing up around Gilmer, Texas. She was the daughter of the late John Logan and Cora Orlena (Sneed) Starks. Fannie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Although she was never blessed with children, she found joy in serving and giving to others. She is survived by one sister, Linnea Stevens; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Duran Odell Nolan and Robert Elmer Makinson; two brothers, Othar and Odas Starks; and four sisters, Thelma Buie, Sybil Fackrell, Audrey Fackrell and Fern Reese. Arrangements in the care of Brown Funeral Home of Martinsburg, WV and Larkin Sunset Gardens of Sandy, UT. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens with funeral services at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 24, 2019