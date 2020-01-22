|
|
December 3, 1920 - January 14, 2020 Fara, what a wonderful and fulfilled life you lived. Born Fara Follett to a simple farm family in Liberal, Kansas. You were loved by wonderful parents in your early years. Your parents eventually sent you to Enterprise Academy in Kansas and later you chose to attend Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska. There you met your husband, Warren Mitchell Francis and were married on June 3, 1942. Your husband served as a dentist in WWII. After the war, you settled in Riverside, CA where you have lived ever since. Your husband started a dental practice and you enjoyed raising a family in a growing and prosperous era. You had 4 sons, Warren Mitchell Francis Jr. (Micky), Rodney Darrel Francis, Steven Leroy Francis, and Jeffrey Lynn Francis. Your sons attended local schools and went on to successful careers and to raise families. Fara, you will be remembered for many things. You enjoyed collecting beautiful things, traveling, and attending various cultural events. You gave back to your community by volunteering for the Assistance League in Riverside for many years. You were also active in the Dental/Medical Auxiliaries in the areas. You are survived by your 4 sons, 9 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Mom- we love you and will miss you. Services will be held at the Chapel, Crestlawn Memorial Park, 11500 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA 92505 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send instead a donation to the Riverside Assistance League.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 22, 2020