|
|
02/17/1940 - 04/10/2019 Felica Chagolla Vargas - Passed away on April 10, 2019. Born on February 17, 1940 to Jesus and Pabla Vargas, She leaves behind her children: Gerald M. Aguilar, Rosie E. Pedroza, Rocky V. Espinoza, Linda Sanchez, Lydia Hernandez; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; two sisters Carmen Razo and Beatrice Zaragoza and many nephews and nieces. Felica truly enjoyed reading her bible, it brought her great comfort. She enjoyed the best times with her family. She will be dearly missed by her children. Memorial talk will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 10:30 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, located at 6674 Arlington Ave, Riverside, Ca. 92504. WL00197240-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 25, 2019