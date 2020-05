Or Copy this URL to Share

5/30/1960 - 4/15/2020 Felicia D. Estrada of Perris, CA passed away on Apr 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband, 7 children, and 16 grandchildren, two brothers and a sister, who will miss her immensely. She will be remembered for her extraordinary love for children, her humor, creativity, and compassion for others. We love you, Mom!





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store