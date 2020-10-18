Felicita (Phyllis) M. Rodriguez July 4th, 1926 - October 11, 2020 Our family lost a beautiful strong woman on October 11, 2020. Our Abuela Felicita M. Rodriguez went to her rightful place in heaven. She was a force in all our lives. I do not know where to begin to capture the immeasurable hole we have in our hearts. She was born on July 4th, 1926. She lived 94 years and was a trailblazer in this life. A sister, aunt, friend, neighbor cousin, a 1st generation Mexican-American, World War II Hero's wife, a working Mother to 8 children, during the early 70's while in her 40's became a widow and a single working Mother, employed at Fallbrook Hospital working her way to the top and retired as the head cook, on her own she bought a new home, drove a bright red Sporty Toyota Corolla SR5 in the 80's and 90's. During WWII she worked for Douglas Aircraft as an assembler (Phyllis the riveter). She was born in Alberhill, CA. growing up in a two-room row housing with dirt floors and a woodburning stove for heating and cooking. They did not have electricity until she was 16 years of age. Our mom, our grandma, our great grandma did not hesitate to let you know were she stood so you would not dare make her mad. She loved us all deeply. She lived through great hardships and losses and never quit. Even in these final weeks and days in hospice - The hospice nurse just a couple of days ago said she should lay down and rest in bed...when the nurse left she got out of bed to sit in her chair...her response when she was caught - "lazy people stay in bed." April one of her grandchildren once asked "how did you do it all? Her answer "Don't sit. If you sit before you get everything done you won't get back up to finish." She finally can sit and rest. She got it all done. We will miss her dearly; love her always. Survived by eight children: Dorothy Hyde, Teresa Pritchard, Eddie Rodriguez, Gilbert Rodriguez, Danny Rodriguez, Irene Book, Gerald Rodriguez, and Virginia Rodriguez, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Written by Gilbert Rodriguez & April Johnson.





