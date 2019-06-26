|
|
FELICITAS ARELLANO
Felicitas Arellano passed away on June 22, 2019 in Temecula, California. She was born on October 1, 1928 in Mexico to Silvestre Cordero and Adelaida Martinez. Felicitas is survived by her 10 children, Jose Arellano (Julia), Irineo Arellano (Mirna), Reynaldo Arellano (Oudulia), J. Rosario Arellano (Amalia), Benito Arellano (Emerita), Amada Arellano (Marcos), Elva Ibanez (John), Irene Murphy (Patrick, Jr.), Ernestina Arellano Kalestian, and Abel Arellano; 5 siblings, Gregorio Cordero, M. Guadalupe, Juana Cordero, Valentina Garcia, and Justo Cordero; 64 grandchildren, 173 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. A viewing/visitation will be held at the Old School House on the Pechanga Reservation starting at 5pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019 and continuing all night until the mass on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Michael's Catholic Church on the Pechanga Reservation. She will be laid to rest on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Temecula Public Cemetery following the Mass. Funeral Services are entrusted to England Family Mortuary.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 26, 2019