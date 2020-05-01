Fernando Alto Jr., 34, passed away on Monday, 4/20/2020. Fernando was born on December 21, 1986 in Banning, California to his proud mother, Wendy "Red Bear" Martin, from Morongo and his proud father, Fernando Alto Sr. also from Morongo. Fernando has two brothers, Joseph Alto and Del Alto. Fernando, also known as "Fern" to family and friends, was the oldest of his siblings. Fernando was raised by his mother, Wendy Martin on the Morongo Indian Reservation where he lived with his mother and his brother, Joseph Alto. Fernando's tribal affiliation was Serrano and Cahuilla and he was an enrolled tribal member of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians. Fernando loved growing up on the reservation and being a part of a large close-knit family. Growing up he especially enjoyed family gatherings, there was always an abundance of cousins to hang out with. Fern attended the Morongo Pre-School program as a kid and as a result he made friendships that would last for the rest of his life. Fern attended Noli Indian School located, in San Jacinto, California on the Soboba Reservation. Fern was a student athlete throughout his high school years. He played powerhouse football for the Noli Braves all four years of high school. He also played baseball, basketball and golf for Noli. As a junior he earned the MVP award in golf. He lettered in all sports. He earned his GED in 2005. Fernando continued his education by attending Saddleback College in New Port Beach, California. Fernando also studied and learned masonry. Fernando grew up to be a big man standing 6" tall. He had a personality just as big to match. He was Godfather to Ariana Marie Soza and Lawrence Ray Costello III. He had countless friends and if you were lucky enough to be one of them you would know that he was quite the character. He had a cool swagger about him that made him Fern. He loved the ladies and had a lot of girls who he called friends, The Colonel, Popcorn Player. Fern enjoyed bowling and was a very good bowler. He also had a passion for nice cars and enjoyed all motorsports. He enjoyed cruising in the canyons and on the Rez. You were sure to see him in his razor, on his banshee, in his slingshot, riding a motorcycle or on anything that had wheels. Fernando was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Marie Garcia, his paternal grandmother Marquita E. Hyde, paternal grandfather Thomas Alto Sr., his mother, Wendy "RedBear" Martin, his aunts Emeline Laiwa and Michelle Garcia and his uncles Thomas Alto Jr.,and Everette Alto. He is survived by his father, Fernando Alto Sr., and his brothers, Joseph Alto, and Del Alto, his great aunts: Margaret Herbert, Eunice Mathews; his aunts, Elenita Martinez, Leatrice Briones, Jeffery Martin, and Gina Castello, his uncles, Charles Martin, Robert Martinez, Angelo Laiwa, and Nate Wilson and countless cousins. Funeral Services will be as follows: Friday, May 1, 2020. Walk through Viewing will begin at 6:00 P.M. at the Morongo Tribal Hall on the Morongo Reservation. Graveside burial on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. In light of the world's current situation, we request that masks be worn at all times. Please remain close at heart but always implement social distancing. We understand this is an odd time for us all and if anyone is unable to attend the services, condolences and flowers may be sent to: Wiefels & Son Memorial Chapel, 50 E. Nicolet Street # 5543, Banning, CA 92220.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store