March 8, 1930 - December 13, 2019 Florence Marie Salamone Plummer passed away December 13, 2019 in Riverside, California at the age of 89. Known as "Flo" to her family and friends, she was born March 08, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois. Preceding her in death are her parents Charles and Frances Salamone; her husband Norman Plummer; three brothers Carl; Joseph; Charles, Jr. and two sisters Stella Dematteo; and Antoinette Lopat. Surviving are her two sons Paul Plummer of Skaneateles, New York; and Keith Plummer of Riverside, California; her sister, Rose Howe of Beecher, Illinois; and brothers Sylvester Salamone of Beloit, Wisconsin and Sam Salamone of Needles, California along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. As a military wife and mother, Flo traveled to many places: Tripoli, North Africa (as it was known at the time); Bangor, Maine; Newport, Rhode Island; Norfolk, Virginia; Pensacola and Jacksonville, Florida. Upon her husband's retirement from Naval service she and her family then moved to Sherman/Denison, Texas and then to Riverside, California where she spent the last 40 years of her life. Flo worked her entire life taking care of her family and also worked hard as a Certified Child Care Provider to generations of local families from Virginia to California. As per her wishes, her mortal remains were donated to science. There will be no service.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 4, 2020