|
|
Florence (Chris) Peurifoy Florence (Chris) Peurifoy, born on May 12, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, passed away on February 17, 2020 in Riverside, CA. Chris, previously from Menifee, CA, was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Larry. Chris had been very active in the local community as a Trauma Intervention Program "TIP" volunteer and for the "Every 15 Minutes Program". She has volunteered for many worthy causes at her church and throughout her community, including The Red Cross and Hospice of the Valley. Chris loved to sing and was active in the International Organization of Sweet Adelines for over 50 years. She sang with the San Fernando and San Diego choruses, among others, and directed her own including Rio Hondo. She was part of the well-loved, comedic "Norse Winds" quartet and traveled all around the country singing and performing for over 20 years. She is survived by her sister Marilyn Holloway of Tucson, AZ; her daughter Phyllis DeLapp, of Riverside, CA; son Dave Peurifoy of Greeneville, TN; son John Peurifoy of Menifee, CA; granddaughters Emily, Nicole and Lauren; and grandsons Devin and Alexander. Visitation & Service: Thursday, March 5th, Room B-100 at The Grove Community Church in Riverside at 9:30am. Graveside service will be at the Riverside National Cemetery at 11am. Reception and lunch to follow at The Orangecrest Club: 1175 E. Alessandro Blvd, Riverside, 92508.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2020