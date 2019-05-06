|
FLOYD EVERETTE EDWARDS
Passed away on March 26, 2019 at the age of 94. Floyd was born on March 3, 1925 in Santa Ana, CA to Guy and Margaretha Edwards. Survived by his sister Margie Hansburger and several nieces and nephews. Floyd served in the Army during WWII where he received the Purple Heart and 3 Bronze Stars. He lived in Sunnymead, CA where he worked as a caretaker for the local orange groves until becoming a parks maintenance worker for the City of Riverside until he retired. He then moved to Hemet, CA.
Services will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery, Thursday, May 16th at 10am.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 6, 2019