October 9, 1920 - June 24, 2020 Frances Barnes was born October 9, 1920 in Tempe Arizona to Finnis & Theresa Marie Barnes. Predeceased by 4 brothers and 1 sister. Left us suddenly to go to heaven. Survived by her husband of 77 years Thurman Barnes, daughter Susan Cook(Frank), grandchildren Michelle and Thomas Arzate(Stephanie). She was a loving homemaker & caretaker, taking care of her parents, grandchildren, & others throughout her life. She loved baking and was known for her cookies and pies. She worked with the commission of missions with her husband for Arlington Methodist Church where she was a life long member. Interment at Riverside National Cemetery.





