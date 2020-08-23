August 2, 1926 - August 13, 2020 Francis Glenn Dewey passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of over sixty years, Rose Marie Dewey, his son Bill Dewey Hanson, daughters, Katherine Evans and husband Eddie, Frances Bowerman, Diana Hayes and husband Robbie. He was preceded in death by his son Kenny Whitmore and son-in-law Jim Bowerman. He is blessed to have ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was born and raised in Riverside, California. He attended Riverside Poly High until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during WWII in 1943, where he served on the U.S.S. New Mexico and the U.S.S. Alpine. After leaving the Navy in 1951 he enlisted in the US Marine Corp, were he served with the 5th Regiment in Korea. After coming back to Riverside in 1952 Glenn was hired as a Firemen for the City of Riverside. He would later serve as a Fire Inspector from 1968 until his retirement in 1979. From 1952 until 2002 Glenn also worked part-time as a truck driver for Campbell Oil in Riverside. As a member of Post 79 at the American Legion since 1947 he was the oldest living member up until his death. Viewing August 26th from 4 pm to 7pm and Rosary from 7pm to 8pm at Acheson & Graham. Mass at San Secondo d'Asti Catholic Church in Ontario on August 27th at 9:30 am. Adheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary 7944 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92504





