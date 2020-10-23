1/1
Francisco Melgoza Cortez
June 4, 1923 - October 6, 2020 Francisco Melgoza Cortez was born on June 4, 1923 in Acuitzeramo, Michoac n, Mexico. Francisco lived in El Modena, CA, and ultimately resided in Riverside, CA for 41 years. He was the eldest sibling of 9 brothers and 5 sisters. He and his dearly departed wife, Agripina were married 60 years. Francisco is survived by his 3 children, Frank, Gloria, and Yolanda. He has 7 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Francisco will always be remembered for his generous heart and his dedication to his family. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. He touched many lives in his 97 years and will forever remain loved and his memory cherished. Funeral Services: Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Chapel of Orange 215 N. Grand Ave., Orange, CA 92866


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Oct. 23, 2020.
