FRANK THEOPHANIS BRINIAS

9/14/1939 – 3/21/2019

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA

With a heavy heart, we are sad to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Frank Theophanis Brinias on March 21, 2019 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer at the age of 79.

Frank was born in Kessari, Corinth Greece in 1939 and emigrated from Greece to Montreal, Canada at the age of 17. It was in Montreal where he met his wife Meni of 54 years. They welcomed their first daughter Nancy while they lived in Montreal and shortly after moved to Burlington, Vermont. After a brief stay in Vermont, Frank decided to move the family to Southern California in 1969. They purchased their first home and settled their family in Arcadia, California and eventually expanded their family and welcomed their second daughter Maria. In 1984 they moved to Riverside, California.

Frank was in the restaurant business for over 48 years. Starting in Canada and eventually taking his love of food to Southern California. Frank was extremely hardworking, and carried two jobs while he lived in Los Angeles. In 1978 Frank opened a coffee shop in Riverside named The Wishbone Restaurant. The Wishbone or "The Bone" was a popular stop and welcoming atmosphere for his customers, especially the students at UCR! His employees and regulars were always treated like family and they loved him equally. Eventually, the restaurant was renamed to Frank's Bar and Grill. Frank always treated people well and created memorable times with both his food and his cocktails. He was always there ready to greet you with a smile and a story. In 2005 Frank sold his business and retired, he was a good family man, kind, and proud of his Greek heritage. When he wasn't in the kitchen, Frank enjoyed his time with his family and friends. He took pride in his organic garden and keeping all of his guests well fed.

A 35 year resident of Riverside, California, Frank is survived by his wife Meni Brinias of Riverside, CA, two daughters, Nancy Aplin (Reese) of Redlands, CA, Maria Gregg (Brooks) of El Cajon, CA, two grandchildren, Hannah and Gabriel Gregg of El Cajon, CA, as well as his older siblings, Vlassi Brinias (Maria) of Kiato, Corinth, Greece, Costas Brinias (Voula) of Knoxville, TN, Vivian Captain (George) of Knoxville, TN and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Greece. Frank will be missed by his countless friends and family members around the world.

Services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church, 1035 Inland Center Drive, San Bernardino, CA, followed by interment at 2:00 PM at Olivewood Memorial Park, 3300 Central Avenue, Riverside, CA. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648

