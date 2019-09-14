|
FRANK "TEDDY" JONES, SR. Age 91, of Riverside, CA, passed away on August 31, 2019. Viewing Monday, September 16, 2019 from 3pm-7pm, at Tillman's Mortuary, 2874 10th St., Riverside CA 92507. You are invited to share your expressions of love during the viewing on Monday. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11am, Park Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 1910 Martin Luther King Blvd., Riverside, CA 92507. Burial Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518. Repass following burial at Park Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 1910 Martin Luther King Blvd. Additional viewing Sept 17, 2019, from 10:00am 11:00am before the funeral services.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019