FRANK HAGEN
Frank L Hagen born June 28, 1943 passed away July , 2019 at the VA Hospital in Loma Linda CA. Longtime resident of Riverside and Indio, husband of Robbi Hagen. Frank was third generation owner/operator of Riverside Monumental Co. He is proceeded in death by parents Don and Dorothy. Frank will be remembered for living his life to its fullest, a kind and generous person who enjoyed cooking large meals for others. He was an active volunteer especially for veterans. He was a former member of the Riverside Exchange Club, Navy League Palm Springs Chapter, Veterans Advisory Committee, AM Vets Post 66 and American Legion Post 739. A Memorial service will be held on August 16 at 2 PM, Emerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel, 703 Brookside Ave, Redlands. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Disabled Veterans at www.DAV.org
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 11, 2019