Home

POWERED BY

Services
Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel - Redlands - Redlands
703 Brookside Ave.
Redlands, CA 92373
909-793-2311
For more information about
frank hagen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel - Redlands - Redlands
703 Brookside Ave.
Redlands, CA 92373
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for frank hagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

frank L. hagen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
frank L. hagen Obituary
FRANK HAGEN

 Frank L Hagen born June 28, 1943 passed away July , 2019 at the VA Hospital in Loma Linda CA. Longtime resident of Riverside and Indio, husband of Robbi Hagen. Frank was third generation owner/operator of Riverside Monumental Co. He is proceeded in death by parents Don and Dorothy. Frank will be remembered for living his life to its fullest, a kind and generous person who enjoyed cooking large meals for others. He was an active volunteer especially for veterans. He was a former member of the Riverside Exchange Club, Navy League Palm Springs Chapter, Veterans Advisory Committee, AM Vets Post 66 and American Legion Post 739. A Memorial service will be held on August 16 at 2 PM, Emerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel, 703 Brookside Ave, Redlands. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Disabled Veterans at www.DAV.org
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.