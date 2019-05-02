Home

McKay's Family Mortuary
16918 Baseline Ave
Fontana, CA 92336
(909) 822-9595
Frank Marshall Jr. Obituary
July 13 1938 - April 20 2019 On Saturday, April 20, 2019, Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ called Frank Benjamin Marshall Jr. to rest at the age of 80. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife Veronica E. Marshall, many children, grand, foster, and adopted children. Funeral Service: May 7 from 9am-11am, McKay Mortuary, 16918 Baseline Ave., Fontana, CA 92336. Following the service a Military Funeral Honors will be held at Riverside National Cemetery from 1pm-1:45pm. Located at 22495 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside, CA 92518. (909) 822-9595 WL00198160-image-1.jpg,WL00198160-image-2.jpg,WL00198160-image-3.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 2, 2019
