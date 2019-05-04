|
|
A Life Worth Living
FRANK MARSHALL, JR.
"Of all beautiful things in life, the most beautiful is character, & he who possesses a beautiful character is worthy of notice. He whom we memorialize here at this time, possessed a beautiful character, & lived a beautiful life. "
"For I am now ready to be offered up & time of my departure is at hand, I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.' II Timothy 4:6-7
On Sat. 4/20/2019, God in His infinite wisdom & mercy, smiled & called one of His angels, Frank Marshall, Jr. (affectionately known as "Boogie" or Pop) to rest at the age of 80 after a long courageous fight on Easter Eve. Frank was born on 7/13/1938 in New Orleans, LA to the late Rev. Frank Benjamin, Sr. & the late Ethel Mae Ross Marshall.
Frank accptd Christ, baptized in 1949 age 10 in the MS River by his g-father the late Rev. David Ross, at Greater Woodville Baptist Church in Wallace, LA. Frank attended schools in NOLA, graduating from Joseph S. Clark, Sr. H.S. As a Vietnam vet, achieved an AFAAS degree while serving in the USAF, retired after 20 yrs of honorable service. Then worked for Wang Computer Associates.
Frank was married to his former wife Gilba Mae Haydel for 27 yrs on 10/22/1960, frm this union 5 chldrn were born: Frank III, Wayne, Aaron, Michael, & Marlon.
On 6/22/1996, he married crnt wife Veronica E. Gatlin.
As a shepherd of men, he was also dvted to the "Word".
"The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want, he maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. Psalm 23:1-2
"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me" Phillippians 4:13.
The sunset of his wndrful life is mourned & clbrted by mny.
He lvs cherished memories, his wife Veronica E. Marshall; children Frank, Wayne, Aaron, Michael(Darcy), Marlon, Maurice, and Trevon; children by way of marriage Tawnya, Millian (Maurice), Santaeze, Chrisenta (Chrissy), g-children, many foster children: remaining siblings of 10 are Mnstr Lorraine Grant, Mnstr Joyce Pierre, Mnstr Barbara Marshall, Dcn Ervin Marshall, Mnstr JoAnna Naquin and LaMonte; host of nieces, neph's, csns, and other rel & friends.
Frank Marshall, Jr. loved God, family, & friends. Frank is finally home. Go on, get your rest, one day we will see you again.
Services; Tuesday, 5/7/2019 0900-0930 at 16918 Baseline Ave., Fontana Ca 92336. Burial; 1pm at Riverside National Cemetary, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riv., Ca 92518.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 4, 2019