June 9, 1943 - January 22, 2020 Devoted father and husband, Frank passed away Wednesday surrounded by loving family and friends. Frank served 40 years on the Riverside Police Department as a motorcycle officer and finally a detective in traffic investigations. He turned down a promotion to be able to watch his son Jason play baseball in high school and college. He took care of his first wife June in her battle with cancer, and was lucky enough to find love again with his wife Colleen whom he married in October. Frank will be remembered as a sweet man who always made sure his loved ones had what they needed. We will miss you Frank, and we will always hear you in our hearts. Frank is survived by his son Jason of Corona, his wife Colleen of Riverside, and many extended family members and friends. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 28, 2020