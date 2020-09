Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 90, passed away peacefully at her home with family on August 31, 2020 in Lake Elsinore, CA 92530. Frankie is survived by her daughters Cheryl Lynn Swanson and Joyce Laurine Clark and son Richard Lynden Neal. A Celebration of Life will be held at family residence on September 26, 2020 at 1:00pm.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store