FRANKLIN "FRANK" ALAN LOGAN With his wife Sandy and step daughter, Kristina at his side holding his hand and surrounded by family, Frank passed away Tuesday 11/12/19 from kidney failure and complications of Crohn's disease. Frank had been Sandy's best friend, husband and love of her life for over 40 years. Born on the 13th of February, 1934, most would say Frank was a firecracker of an individual: tough but fair. The man had character- he also was one! Frank had strong opinions and spoke his mind. He was a lifelong resident of Riverside, Calif. An old Poly grad (class of '51) and worked for a local car dealership before retiring in the late '80's. After retirement he went on to pursue real estate ventures, purchasing and running two RV parks in Grants Pass, Oregon. He loved anything with a motor and wheels: cars, quads, jet skis and motorcycles. The man was one of a kind, if you met him you would never forget him. Remembered with love forever by his wife Sandy, his step-daughter Kristina, sons Larry, Chris and Dean, daughters-in-law, Shelley and Donna, and grandchildren Garrett, Nadalie, Danielle, Michael, Jason and Mariyah.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 22, 2019