7/30/1929 - 1/13/2020 Fred A. Butler, 90 of San Clemente, CA, peacefully passed away January 13, 2020. He was born in Auburn, Indiana to Don and Geraldine Butler. Fred attended The University of Southern California where he met the love of his life, Elisabeth (Betsy) Bowen. They graduated together in June 1952 and were married the following month. Upon graduation Fred served in the Air Force then settled in Riverside where he and Betsy raised their family. Fred worked for the Press Enterprise as well as the Sage's Stores as Advertising Manager and then started his own business, Butler Advertising. Eventually they retired to San Clemente. Fred volunteered his time to the Methodist church, the Riverside School for the Deaf, the Boy Scouts, the Boys and Girls Club, the USC Alumni and the Exchange Clubs of Riverside and San Clemente to name a few. He was a tennis player, golfer, mountain biker, hiker and body surfer who always enjoyed a good adventure with his friends and family. Fred is survived by a brother Steven (Dee) of Pagosa Springs, CO, and his children; Steve (Jill), Ellen Guinan (Tim), Keith, and Anne Koury (Mike) along with six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Fred will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his boundless love of family and his tremendous spirit of giving. A private celebration of life will be held for immediate family members.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 30, 2020