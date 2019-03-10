The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Fred D. McCoy Obituary
FRED D. MCCOY
Fred D. McCoy passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019, with his loved ones by his side.
Fred was born in Hemet, CA on August 16, 1936 and moved to Riverside, CA in 1951. He attended Central Junior High, graduated from Poly High School in 1955 then graduated from RCC in 1957. Fred met the love of his life, wife Carole, on the beach in Balboa in March 1957 and married her October 14, 1957. Fred joined the Army in Sept. 1957 and was stationed at NATO Headquarters in Paris, France. His wife Carol and their young son joined Fred in Paris in 1958 where they lived until their return to Riverside in 1960. Fred then attended Cal Poly Pomona and graduated with a Business Degree in 1964. Fred was an Allstate Insurance agent for 29 years then an inspector for 21 years. Fred is survived by his children Michael, wife Gina, Teresa, husband Rick, Jeff, wife Susann, 6 grand-children and 2 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:30pm. Reception to follow at a separate location. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648
www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2019
