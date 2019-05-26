Home

Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary
24145 Barton Road
Loma Linda, CA 92354
(909) 825-3024
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Cypress Chapel at Montecito Memorial Park
24145 Barton Road
Loma Linda, CA
Fred Heacock Obituary
08/02/1941 - 05/19/2019 Fred Heacock passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Fred leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Pat Heacock, his 2 children Carole and Fred, along with a son-in-law Ron, daughter-in-law Sheila, 5 grandchildren Derek, Dana, Heather, Bradley and Hallee in addition to many other close family members and close friends who will miss him greatly. He was a local business owner for 50 years who possessed great integrity. His passions were off-roading, camping and anything cars. He will be remembered by all for what a great man he was. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, June 23rd at 1:30pm at the Cypress Chapel at Montecito Memorial Park, 24145 Barton Road, Loma Linda, CA 92354. WL00200750-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 26, 2019
