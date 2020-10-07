June 17, 1965 - September 21, 2020 Freda Garcia was born in Corona, CA to Mariano and Mary Garcia. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Peter Garcia; son Peter Garcia Jr. (Rachel); daughter Deandra David (Rowy); her grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Lily, Madisyn and "Baby" Peter Garcia along with her loving brothers, sisters, family and friends. Freda spent her lifetime doing what she loved most in teaching Pre-K and Kindergarten children. She loved spending her weekends cheering on her grandkids at their sporting and school events where she was known as "The Energy of the Stands." Being a devoted Yankee fan, she also enjoyed watching the Raiders, cooking, tending to her garden and breeding Monarch butterflies. She loved traveling to New York, visiting Spain and Italy. She certainly lived an abundant life, and as she often said, "The Best Is Yet To Come." I will see you soon My Love. Services to be held at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store