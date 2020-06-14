Frederick Roberts
April 13, 1927 - May 9, 2020 Frederick 'Fred' George Roberts, III of Riverside, died May 9, 2020 at Sunrise Canyon Crest. He is reunited with loving wife Ann of 69 years and son, Kevin Christopher Roberts, who preceded him to Heaven. He is survived by son Rick Roberts (Elizabeth Kennedy) of El Segundo, daughters Susan Roberts of Loma Linda, Kim Roberts (Joe Ewing) of Seattle, WA and Lisa Schmid (Dave) of Minnetonka, MN, ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. See complete obituary at bit.ly/3cQp5H3. For information on the virtual Celebration of Life on June 21, email FGRmemorial@gmail.com.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 14, 2020.
