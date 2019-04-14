|
|
FREDERICK CHARLES WELKER
February 22, 1952 – April 4, 2019
Survived by wife Wendy Welker; children Andrew (Bella) Welker and Adam (Gina) Welker; grandchildren Isabella and Nathan Welker; siblings Susan Costamagna, Kathryn Kamiya and Raymond Welker Jr, as well as in-laws, nieces and nephews, extended family and large community of friends.
Fred was known for being a member of the community whether it be his 30+ years working at county hospital or stopping to chat with a friendly face while out shopping. Fred never missed an opportunity for a bit of humor or sarcasm, and he always seemed to appear in the right place whenever help of any kind was needed.
In a thousand small ways, the world is a better place because Fred was in it for a while. He will be sorely missed.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 27th at the Welker residence. For more information please contact Adam via e-mail: [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fred's name to City of Hope (1500 E. Duarte Rd, Duarte, CA 91010-3000, [email protected]) or the .
